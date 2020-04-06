|
|
Shirley LeBouef, 82, of Sulphur, La passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on June 4, 1937 in Rayne, La to Henry and Mary Myers. Mrs. LeBouef enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and playing bingo. She loved being around family and friends and was sweet to all who knew her.
Survivors include five living children, Michael Warner and wife Rae, Russell Warner and wife Dianna, Renee Dupre and husband Rocky, Carla Watson and husband Michael, and Gilford Warner and wife Stephanie; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Darold LeBouef and seven siblings.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South at 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to immediate family, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only. **
Published in American Press on Apr. 6, 2020