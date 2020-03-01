|
Shirley M. Scuderi, age 83, of Lake Charles, La passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Shirley was born March 21, 1936 to Yves and Louella Lanclos. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years Mike Scuderi; son, Marcus Scuderi; brothers, Floyd Lanclos and Carol Lanclos; and great-granddaughter, Louella Mae McCall.
Shirley dedicated her life to her entire family by being the most loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, and friend. She had a gentle soul and a heart that overflowed with so much love to give to all that were graced by her presence. She leaves this earthly life with a legacy of what unconditional love truly means and led by example. She was a faithful servant of God and doer of His word and began each day with reflection and prayer. Her talents and gifts to many were through the works of her hands. From sewing, to ceramics, to painting, and embroidery her hands created a masterpiece of her legacy of love and generosity to be cherished for a lifetime.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda Broussard and husband Randy of Lake Charles, La; son, Joseph John Scuderi and Julie Trappey of Lake Charles, La; daughters- in-law, Gaynell Scuderi Pierce of Fort Worth, Texas, and Tina Scuderi of Lake Charles, La; grandchildren, Melissa Bertrand, Renee and husband Joshua McCall, Nicholas and wife Emily Scuderi, Matthew Scuderi, Tiffany Scuderi, Brandon and wife Amber Scuderi, and James Pierce; great grandchildren, Darby, Coby, Thomas, Graham, Ella, Owen, Evan, Ethan, Amelia, and Eleanor; sister, Betty Horton of Cusseta, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from the hours of 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume the following day March 3, 2020 at 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with Monsignor Jace Eskind officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020