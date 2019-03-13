Shirley M. Sutherland, age 96, was born in Opelousas, La., on Oct. 12, 1922. She entered Heaven's Gates on Monday, March 11, 2019.

A native of Opelousas, La., and a proud graduate of Opelousas High School in 1940, kept in contact with many of her classmates throughout her lifetime. Upon graduation attended Spencer Business School and received her Secretarial Business degree. In the early beginnings of Cities Service Refinery in the Lake Charles area, she was employee #17. A lovingly devoted mother and homemaker, enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially over the holidays. She loved to travel and was able to go on many trips across the country and around the globe. At home she avidly loved organizing her photos and spent many hours researching her genealogy.

Shirley was a member of Moss Bluff First Baptist Church for many years and was actively involved in their "LLL" program for senior citizens. She absolutely loved her Sunday School class where she made many dear friends through the years. In her earlier years, Shirley and her husband, Vernon helped organize the Calcasieu Council on Aging and were very instrumental in its early beginnings. She was a member of several organizations throughout her lifetime: Moss Bluff AARP, Garden Club, and also the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW #9933 holding officer positions in all organizations.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Vernon H. Sutherland married on Feb. 7, 1948. She is survived by her son, Rhett Sutherland and his wife, Denise of Austin, Texas, son, Roger Sutherland and his wife, Sherry of Moss Bluff, La., son, Mark Sutherland of Moss Bluff, La., daughter, Susan Woods and husband, Terry of Tomball, Texas, and a very special friend, Charmaine Rowe and husband, Jesse of Pensacola, Fla. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Her son, Mark lovingly coordinated care for her in the last months of her life. Tammy Reynolds, a special friend, and neighbor provided untold hours of assistance with her care as well as Veronica Fontenot. Special thanks to "Little Bit", CNA and Anne Marie, RN with Heart of Hospice, the entire staff of Brighton Bridge and Resthaven for keeping mom comfortable in her final days. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Shirley their greatest and warmest gratitude.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service celebrating her life held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. James Rivers will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles. Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary