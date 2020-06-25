Funeral service for Shirley Marie Courts Landry, 81, of Sulphur, will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Miguez Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Susil Fernando officiating. Burial will follow in Andrus Cove Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Friday morning at 9 a.m. and continue until time of service.

Mrs. Landry passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She spent most of her life as a resident of Iowa. She was a dedicated mother who enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family. She often helped at school when her children were growing up and was a catechism teacher. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed people and going to the casino.

Mrs. Landry is survived by her daughters, Claudette Landry of Carencro, Claudia Cradeur and Shelley Koonce of Lake Charles, Pauline Barker and Christy Duplechain of Lake Charles, and Rachel Landry of Galveston; sons, Ernest Landry and Jason Landry of Lake Charles; seventeen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Courts and Claudia Trahan; a son, Rufus Landry; two grandsons, Jordan Meyers and Shayne Lacaze Rodden; sister, Mary Allen; and brother, Sidney Courts.

