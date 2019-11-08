|
Heaven received its newest angel today. Shirley Marie Lavergne passed away peacefully Nov. 6, 2019, at the age of 84 in her home. Shirley was born on Oct. 21, 1935, to Clopha and Elodie (Fruge) Richard. She was the fifth of seven children. She was born and raised in Lake Charles but lived all her married life in Sulphur. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and baking. Shirley adored her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.
Shirley was a lifelong member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church where she was Eucharistic minister and a past member of the Altar Society. Being the faithful and devoted catholic she was, Shirley participated in weekly adoration for 26 years.
Preceding Shirley in death were her parents, Clopha and Elodie Richard; her siblings, Mercedes Crochet, Cliff Richard, R.D. Richard, Marie Aucoin and Helen Flowers.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her loving husband of 67 years, Ray Floyd Lavergne; her children and their spouses, Katherine Baldassari and Tom, Dennis and Deb Lavergne, Christine LeMoine and Paul and Ted and Tara Lavergne. Also, her brother, Lynn Richard as well as eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial for Shirley will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church with Father Andrews Kollannoor, M.S. officiating. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until time to leave for the church.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019