On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, the soul of Shirley Ruth Simmons, 83, of Sulphur, departed this world on her journey home. She passed away peacefully in her Sulphur home surrounded by her family. She died of natural causes after a long bout with Alzheimer`s. Ruth, as she was known to all who knew her, was born on in Starks, La., on July 15, 1936. She has lived most of her life in Sulphur.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years , Ronald Marcus Simmons Sr.; and her eldest daughter, Shirley Ruth McVay. Both of whom will be waiting for her at the gates of heaven with open arms along with her beloved pet dog, Toby.
Those left here to carry on her memory as well as her love of life and family include daughters, Charlotte Simmons of Sulphur, Sherri and husband Mike of Austin, Texas; sons, Mark Simmons and wife Melissa "Sam" Simmons of Carlyss, Ronald "Ronny" Marcus Simmons Jr. and Lester Simmons, both of Sulphur, Paul and wife Tammy Simmons of Welsh; brother, Jehu "Popeye" Richmond of Starks; and sister, Janet Richmond of Dallas, Texas. Also included are eight grandkids and 11 great-grandkids.
Ruth will be deeply missed and forever remain in the hearts of those who love her.
Viewing will be Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home from 3-3:30 p.m. prior to cremation.
Published in American Press on Nov. 9, 2019