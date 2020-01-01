|
Shirley Vastine Hayes, 84, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert (Bob) Hayes and her younger son, Larry Hayes.
She was born to Charles and Mary Vastine on April 25, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. In 1947, Shirley and her family moved to Houston, Texas, during which time she attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and was a 1953 graduate of Milby High School. She spent most of her working career as a legal assistant and was a charter member of the State Bar of Texas Legal Assistant Division.
Upon her husband's retirement in 1987, Shirley and Bob moved to his birthplace of Hayes, La., where they remained until after Hurricane Rita. While living in Hayes, they were both members of the Amicus Club and St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bell City. In 2006, they moved to Kingwood, Texas, to be closer to their children.
Shirley's hobbies included fishing, bowling, bingo and slots. She also loved going to restaurants for meals.
Shirley is survived by her older son, Robert (Bob) Hayes and wife Joan of Porter, Texas; daughter-in-law, Mary Joy Hayes of Kingwood, Texas; her brother, Charles Vastine and wife Holly of Dickinson, Texas; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral service officiated by Monsignor Charles Dubois. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Hayes, Lna.
Published in American Press on Jan. 1, 2020