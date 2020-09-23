Our sweet Sugar!! How I loved working with her and getting to know her! Her name reflected her personality and disposition. She is finally free of pain and is in God’s loving embrace! Until we meet again, which we will, enjoy being with your loving family, and keep an eye on Wendy, we can still hear her down here! Now I can say “love you more “and you won’t have the last word!

Isabelle (Belle) Durrett

Friend