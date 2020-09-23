Shyla "Sugar" Coleman, 71, of Lake Charles passed away at 5:45 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Coleman was born on August 21, 1949 in Lake Charles and lived most of her life in Moss Bluff. She was a long-time beautician in the Lake Charles area.
She took pleasure in doing yardwork and taking care of her plants and also enjoyed fishing. Mrs. Coleman had a fondness for all animals and she loved her pets. She adored her two granddaughters and cherished every moment spent with them.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Tracy Peschier of Sulphur and Clint Wayne Coleman of Lake Charles; and her two beloved granddaughters, Emma Peschier and Jovie Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Wayne Coleman; parents, Eddie and Mae Jones; and brother, Mike Jones and his wife, Linda.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. The Rev. Glenn Ducharme will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will resume on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the start of the service.
