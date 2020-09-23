1/
Shyla "Sugar" Coleman
1949 - 2020
Shyla "Sugar" Coleman, 71, of Lake Charles passed away at 5:45 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Coleman was born on August 21, 1949 in Lake Charles and lived most of her life in Moss Bluff. She was a long-time beautician in the Lake Charles area.

She took pleasure in doing yardwork and taking care of her plants and also enjoyed fishing. Mrs. Coleman had a fondness for all animals and she loved her pets. She adored her two granddaughters and cherished every moment spent with them.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Tracy Peschier of Sulphur and Clint Wayne Coleman of Lake Charles; and her two beloved granddaughters, Emma Peschier and Jovie Coleman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Wayne Coleman; parents, Eddie and Mae Jones; and brother, Mike Jones and his wife, Linda.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. The Rev. Glenn Ducharme will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will resume on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the start of the service.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

Published in American Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Moss Bluff
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Moss Bluff
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
SEP
24
Burial
Highland Memory Gardens
5 entries
September 22, 2020
Our sweet Sugar!! How I loved working with her and getting to know her! Her name reflected her personality and disposition. She is finally free of pain and is in God’s loving embrace! Until we meet again, which we will, enjoy being with your loving family, and keep an eye on Wendy, we can still hear her down here! Now I can say “love you more “and you won’t have the last word!
Isabelle (Belle) Durrett
Friend
September 22, 2020
I will miss you❤
Missy Nunez
September 21, 2020
I’m so, so sorry Tracy. I loved your Mom, she was always so much fun and so sweet.
Lorie LaBouve Tomlin
Friend
September 20, 2020
Miss you that laugh or you saying y’all are so crazy Mawmaw Suga!! Cant get out off my mind. Watch over us all. Especially Tracy, Clint and Emma. They will need it as well as all the ones you have taken in and loved as your own!! Until we meet again.
Brandi Harper
Family
September 20, 2020
A beautiful young girl is how I will always remember Shyla.
Clara Lynn MacKay Gary
Friend
