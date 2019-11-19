|
Sidney John DuBose, 97, of Ragley, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings. He was born to his late parents, William and Azema DuBose on Nov. 11, 1922, in Indian Bayou, La. He was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Coast Guard and was proud of his service to our country. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation for 34 years where he was a pipefitter. He retired to Ragley in 1984, where he enjoyed tending cattle and country life. He also served on the Ragley Volunteer Fire Department and the Beauregard Parish Fire Board.
He is survived by his sons, Danny DuBose (Jackie) of Scott, Dr. Michael DuBose and his late wife Diane of Moss Bluff, John DuBose (Barbara) of Moss Bluff; seven grandchildren, Derek DuBose (Debbie), Michael DuBose (Collette), Kara Peterson (Scott), Jeremy DuBose (Adria), Jacob DuBose (Mandy), Dillon DuBose (Abbott), Jenny DuBose; 14 great-grandchildren; and one niece, Jan Little (Tommy) of Sulphur.
Sidney was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary H. DuBose; one daughter, Mona Marlene DuBose; one brother, William Harold DuBose; and two sisters, Gerthel DuBose and Mazie Hebert.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Squyres United Methodist Church in Ragley on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with the Rev. Lindsey Sirman and Pastor Steve Cox officiating. Visitation will be at Squyres United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Squyres United Methodist Church or a .
Published in American Press on Nov. 19, 2019