Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Silas Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Silas Pierce "Pop" Booth


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Silas Pierce "Pop" Booth Obituary
Silas Pierce "Pop" Booth, 95, passed away on April 4, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side. Pop was born Oct. 23, 1923, in Guymon, Okla., and has lived in Gillis, La., for the past 50 years. He retired from Dow Chemical Co. and enjoyed being a cattleman and a farmer, surrounded by his sons and their families.
Pop leaves behind one daughter, Dianna Byrd; one son, Randy Booth Sr. and wife Sharon; daughter-in-law, Wilda Booth; brother, Wayne Booth; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 74 years, Juanita Fitzgerald Booth; two sons, Alan Booth, Robert Mark Booth; daughter-in-law, Michelle "Mimi" Booth; parents, John and Gertrude Booth; brother, John Booth; and sister, Genie Booth Hopson Holsted.
A private memorial will be held for the family.
Published in American Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.