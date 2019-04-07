|
Silas Pierce "Pop" Booth, 95, passed away on April 4, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side. Pop was born Oct. 23, 1923, in Guymon, Okla., and has lived in Gillis, La., for the past 50 years. He retired from Dow Chemical Co. and enjoyed being a cattleman and a farmer, surrounded by his sons and their families.
Pop leaves behind one daughter, Dianna Byrd; one son, Randy Booth Sr. and wife Sharon; daughter-in-law, Wilda Booth; brother, Wayne Booth; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 74 years, Juanita Fitzgerald Booth; two sons, Alan Booth, Robert Mark Booth; daughter-in-law, Michelle "Mimi" Booth; parents, John and Gertrude Booth; brother, John Booth; and sister, Genie Booth Hopson Holsted.
A private memorial will be held for the family.
Published in American Press on Apr. 7, 2019