Simon Lee Boudreaux, 79, of Rangely, Colo., passed away peacefully at his home on June 14, 2020, with his devoted wife, Ellen, by his side after fighting numerous illnesses.
A native of Lake Charles, La., Simon settled in Rangely in 1985 and quickly embraced his new home while never forgetting his Cajun roots. He worked in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years for the Williams Companies, along with several other organizations. Simon was an avid hunter, fisher, and golfer, and enjoyed simply being outdoors. He had an excellent sense of humor, loved to tell stories (often more than once), and took pleasure in making people laugh. He was also an excellent cook, and especially loved to prepare dishes for the ladies' groups in town.
Simon was preceded in death by his parents, Orisca and Stanley Boudreaux; and by his beloved daughter, Cammie Boudreaux Hawes.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Edwards Boudreaux of Rangely, Colo.; son, Jeffrey Boudreaux of Lake Charles, La.; son-in-law, Charles Hawes III of Shreveport, La.; son, Salvador Messina of Lake Charles, La.; daughter, Anne (Jason) Rooks of Mandeville, La.; and son, Clark (Norian) Edwards of Rangely, Colo.
He is also survived by his brothers, Larry (Ester) Boudreaux of Lake Charles, La., and Rodney Boudreaux of Many, La.
Simon leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Rangely, Colo.
A memorial in his home state of Louisiana will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Simon's name to the American Lung Association.

Published in American Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
