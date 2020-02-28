|
|
Solomon "Coach" Cannon, 72, departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. He was born Oct. 19, 1947, to Solomon Cannon Sr. and Rose Mary Moses in New Orleans, La. He graduated at Southdown High School in Houma, La., and Grambling State University where he obtained a Master's Degree in Education. He played football at Grambling State as an offensive guard under Coach Eddie Robinson. He was a football coach at Marion and Washington Marion High School and Principal at Lake Charles Boston High School until his retirement.
He was voted Southwest Louisiana Coach of the Year in 1984, and guided Washington Marion into the Class AAA State finals. He was on the Board of Directors of the Ward Three Recreation Center. He was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and served on the Deacon Board at New Sunlight Baptist Church. He received various awards and acknowledgments throughout his career. He was also a Deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. He was a pillar in the community and mentored many young people throughout the years.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 48 years, Ludella Cannon; three daughters, Crystalyn Cannon (his favorite), Vida Riggs, all of Lake Charles, La., and Rhonda (Jerald) Gatlin of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Henrietta Townsend of California; and two brothers, Luther Moses of Aurora, Colo., and Noel Cannon of California; six grandchildren, Candice, Codi, Joshua, Alana, Adonis and Adele; three great-grandchildren, Ka'See, Desmond and Raven and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Rose Mary Cannon.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 9 a.m., and memorial service at 11 a.m., at New Sunlight Baptist Church, the Rev. A. L. Williams, officiating. Final disposition is under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020