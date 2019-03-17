Sophia Miller Richard, known as "Miss Sophia," departed this life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born to Lamar and Victoria Leger Miller in Mire, La., the oldest of six children.

Sophia was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her family and was always there for them when they needed. She was a fan of Cajun French Music and loved to dance when she was younger. She was an accomplished seamstress and crochet and made handmade quilts for all of her grandchildren. Miss Sophia was a devout Catholic and had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ray Richard; parents; three sisters; one brother; and one great-grandson, Tyler.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Joe (Alexis) Orange, Texas, and Carroll (Maxine) Richard of LeBleu Settlement; daughter, Kathy (Curtis) Daigle of Moss Bluff; her seven grandchildren, Joe (Michelle) Richard of Boise, Idaho, Ray (Diana) Richard of Houston, Texas, Chris (Mallory) Richard of Orange, Texas, Jenny (Joe) Savoie of Moss Bluff, La., Carrie (Troy) Carroll of Sulphur, La., Scooter (Rachel) Richard of Lake Charles, and Michael (Desiree) Daigle of Sulphur, La.; her 11 great-grandchildren, Justin, Lauren, James, Mehgan, Kassidy, Ashlyn, Josh, Logan, Jordan, Tré and Brandon; four great-great-grandchildren, Maverick, Montanna, Brody and Brooke; and her sister, Shirley Swientonioski of Auburn, N.Y.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Rev. Aubrey Gillbeau will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Rosewood Nursing Center Staff for the care they gave to our mom. A special thanks goes to her caretaker Miss Vera.