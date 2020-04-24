|
Sophie Edwards, 86, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence in Katy, Texas.
She was born on April 18, 1934, in Jonesville, La., to Phineas and Mary Fisher.
She resided in Westlake, La., for many years where she raised her family. She was a faithful member of the Moss Bluff Church of Christ. She graduated from Sowela Technical Vocational school in September 1954 and worked as an LPN in the OB Department at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital before retiring after 25 years of service.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Renee Owens (Jimmy) of Dickinson, Texas, Anita Zapata (Danny) of Katy, Texas; son, Andrew "Drew" Edwards, Jr. (Lisa) of Thayne, Wy.; six grandchildren, James (Rakeisha) Owens, Aimee (Thomas) Gil, Brandon (Jennifer) Bush, Sarah Bush, Mary Bush, Christin (John) Martin; 13 great-grandchildren, Jack Owens, Schuyler Holman, Jake Dahl, Jolie Cain, Jewel Gil, Alexis Tatum, Jaydin and Josie Krow, Hailey Bush, Kayleb and Ryleigh Bush, Ace English and AJ Martin. She is also survived by her sister, Lois Luckett of Moss Bluff, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Fuller Edwards Sr. "Ed"; her parents; 12 siblings; and her cherished grandson, USMC PFC Chase A. Edwards.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The at https://www.heart, The American Diabetes Association at https://www.Diabetes.org and the building fund for Community Christian Church at https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/2760.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2020