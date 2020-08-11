Stacey Annette Edwards, 47, of Lake Charles, La. She departed this world on Aug. 4, 2020, at her home. She graduated from Washington Marion Magnet High School class of 1991. She also was a graduate of Stage One Hair School in 1994. She started working as a security guard at the Department of Children and Family Services for about one year, and she worked her way up to become an Administrative Coordinator 3. Stacey was a dedicated worker and was with the State for approximately 20 years.

To know Stacey is to know love and lots of laughter. HER SMILE was everything, something you just could not forget. If you ever heard her distinct giggle or laugh you knew she was around. She was a jack of all trades. Cooking her secret recipes and writing poems was her passion. She was a fashionista and loved getting her hair done with those beautiful roller wraps, highlights and layers just to make her husband happy. Stacey and her husband were like Bonnie and Clyde they were two love birds. They were intertwined as one full of God's love and presence. You can always hear her say "Gerry get out my kitchen". She was a Meme who loved spending time with her beautiful grandkids and singing with them. She loved her niece dearly, and would sing to her when she babysit. One of her favorite songs to listen to and sing was Way Maker by Sinach. Stacey loved going to church, she was a prayer warrior that was drawing herself and others closer to the Lord in many different ways.

Stacey is survived by her loving husband Gerry Edwards; her mother Irene Reed Bellard; her biological father Robert Williams; her daughter Alexis (Brandon) Bilbo; her son Robert Brandon LaVergne; her siblings, Justin (Santanna) Bellard, Sue Bryant Brown, and Timothy Atkins; her grandkids, Aubrie Aniyah Rubin, Auriana Autumn Bilbo, Brandon Wayne Bilbo Jr; her niece, Journi Raye Bellard; one step niece and two step nephews and a host of aunties, uncles, cousins, friends and families that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather who raised her, Joseph Lloyd Bellard.

A walk-up window viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., private family viewing at 10:00 a.m., and funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

