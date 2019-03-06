Stacy Baker Brooks, 52, of Vinton, passed away on March 2, 2019, at her sister's home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Watson.

Born in Orange, Texas, on Aug. 23, 1966, she was the daughter of Whit Carroll Baker and the late Nancy Baker Kelley. Stacy graduated from McNeese State University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in the Department of Home Economics. She was also an active member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She was a longtime resident of Vinton. She worked for ReCon at Citgo in accounting for the past 17 years. Stacy was dependable and dedicated with an undeniable work ethic.

Stacy was known as a very selfless person who opened her home and heart to all that she met. She was known as "Miss Party Planner" and always ensured that everyone felt special on their birthdays. She went above and beyond on holidays to ensure that priceless memories were made. She always had an open ear and had a resolution for everyone's problems. Stacy achieved many great accomplishments in life; but when asked, she would tell you that her greatest one would be her two children. She was an outstanding mother and was affectionate towards her whole family. She considered her grandchildren her pride and joy and most weekends were spent loving on them.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Baker Kelley. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Logan Brooks and wife, Kaline of Sulphur, and daughter, Kelsi Brooks of Vinton; her father, Whit Carroll Baker and wife, Belitha of Starks; sisters, Shelley Baker and Lainie Trahan, both of Vinton; her brother, Whit Clay Baker of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Raygan and Kaydan Brooks, Kooper Mitchell, Rawsyn Wade, and Kaizleigh Brooks; nephews, Kolby and Kyle Ketenbrink and Zach Trosclair; her sister by choice, TamRa Kemp; and extra daughter, Katelyn Habetz. Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2019