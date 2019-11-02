Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Stacy Broussard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacy Broussard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacy Broussard


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacy Broussard Obituary
Stacy Broussard, 62, of Lake Charles, passed away at 10:06 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Broussard was born on June 7, 1957, in Lake Charles, where he was a lifelong resident and attended LaGrange High School. He began his career in law enforcement with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department. After some time, he began working with the Welsh Police Department where he became the Assistant Police Chief. Mr. Broussard then returned to the sheriff department where he worked until retiring in 2013.
He had a love for the outdoors and was an avid duck, goose, and deer hunter as well as a fisherman. He also took pleasure in woodworking. Mr. Broussard loved and respected his family and law enforcement.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ryan Broussard (Meredith) of Stowell, Texas, Jared Broussard (Shannon) of Sulphur, Kelly Broussard (Cynthia) of Lake Charles, and Cody Broussard and Katelyn Broussard, both of Lake Charles; his father, Hubert John Broussard of Lake Charles; a sister, Janell Broussard; five grandchildren, Cheyenne, Emily, Isabel, Abby and Aaron; and one great-grandchild, Faelyn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Manuel Broussard; and a brother, Eric Broussard.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -