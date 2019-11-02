|
Stacy Broussard, 62, of Lake Charles, passed away at 10:06 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Broussard was born on June 7, 1957, in Lake Charles, where he was a lifelong resident and attended LaGrange High School. He began his career in law enforcement with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department. After some time, he began working with the Welsh Police Department where he became the Assistant Police Chief. Mr. Broussard then returned to the sheriff department where he worked until retiring in 2013.
He had a love for the outdoors and was an avid duck, goose, and deer hunter as well as a fisherman. He also took pleasure in woodworking. Mr. Broussard loved and respected his family and law enforcement.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ryan Broussard (Meredith) of Stowell, Texas, Jared Broussard (Shannon) of Sulphur, Kelly Broussard (Cynthia) of Lake Charles, and Cody Broussard and Katelyn Broussard, both of Lake Charles; his father, Hubert John Broussard of Lake Charles; a sister, Janell Broussard; five grandchildren, Cheyenne, Emily, Isabel, Abby and Aaron; and one great-grandchild, Faelyn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Manuel Broussard; and a brother, Eric Broussard.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 2, 2019