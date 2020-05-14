Stanley Kenneth Porche' of Lake Charles, La., departed his earthly life on Saturday, May 9, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Stanley was born on Feb. 2, 1952, to Roscoe and Leola "Polly" Semien Porche.

Stanley was always proud of the fact that he played the tuba in the band for both W.O. Boston and Washington High School. After high school, Stanley joined the U.S. Navy. He always said this was the best thing that happened to him and he cherished his relationships with his shipmates. He was so happy to see his buddies in the last two years. Stanley worked as a machinist and mechanic most of his career.It was also in the Navy that he met and married his wife of 32 years Pharlene "Charlene" Dove Porche'. The two loved, shared and went through so much together. To this union his three jewels were born, Kyia, Ashlea and Joshua. A few years after the passing of Charlene, Stanley reunited and married his high school sweetheart, Janis Syas, a union which became nine years, four months and 13 days of love, companionship, and best buds.Stanley was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman and loved to cook especially for his family. He loved to go "look at the water" almost daily to determine the perfect environment to catch that fish! Stanley was an optimistic man, full of knowledge, wisdom, and humor. His charm made everyone he encountered feel special in their own way. He shared many stories from his life, encompassing all accomplishments and hardships, and had facts of life for days!

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Roscoe "Skin" Jr., Bobby, Joseph "Joe", and Gregory "Greg" Porche'. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Janis, daughters Kyia (Daniel) Soto, Ashlea (David Craig) Porche', and son Joshua Porche'; his pride and joy, grandsons Gabriel Soto and Aaron Craig; brothers Kerry (Joanie) Porche', David (Davelyn) Porche' and Patrick Porche'. He will be remembered by a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to Covid-19 and in compliance with current state regulations, a memorial service will be announced later.

