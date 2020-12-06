1/1
Stanley Ray LeLeux
1950 - 2020
Stanley Ray LeLeux, 69, of Moss Bluff was reunited with the love of his life in eternity on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in his residence.
Mr. LeLeux was born on Dec. 6, 1950 in Welsh, La where he was a graduate of Welsh High School in 1968 and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He was the manager and familiar face at numerous restaurants in the lake area, most recently working at Southern Spice in Moss Bluff. He also held a salesman position at Bolton Ford for several years. Mr. LeLeux attended St. Theodore Catholic Church.
He was a one-of-a-kind man who was well liked and respected. Mr. LeLeux made sure that everyone in his presence was happy and had something to laugh about. He will be remembered for his wisdom and his sense of humor. Most important to him was the relationship he had and cherished with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Kris LeLeux (Julie) of Leesville, Dustin LeLeux (Lee) of Moss Bluff, and Dr. Micah LeLeux (Alicia) of Moss Bluff; siblings, Dennis LeLeux of Welsh, Patricia Armond (Don, Sr.) of Carencro, and Mona Peoples (Joe) of Welsh; grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, David (Rebecca), Ellie, Ryleigh, Cash, Caroline, Grayson, Emmy, Evan, Rand, Lauren, Kelly, and Ty; and great grandchildren, Easton, Mason, Drake, and Taytum.
He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Charlee Marie Lacour LeLeux and his parents, Mary and Tanis LeLeux.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in the Moss Bluff Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow in Bon Pasteur Cemetery in Welsh. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from noon until the start of the service.

Published in American Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
DEC
9
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
DEC
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
DEC
10
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
December 5, 2020
May he rest in peace and may his family find peace in the knowledge that Mr Leleux shared Gid's love with them.
Deacon George Carr
Friend
December 3, 2020
Uncle Stanley, you brought a light that will remain with me forever. Give Aunt Charlee, Pawpaw, and Grandma many many hugs....love you!
Whitney Peoples-Guillory
Family
December 3, 2020
I love you PawPaw! I can wait to see you again some day! Give Maw Maw hugs and kisses for me!
Ryleigh LeLeux
Grandchild
December 3, 2020
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Kris LeLeux
Son
December 3, 2020
Love you Pop!!! Finally made it back to momma! Never say goodbye!!! I’ll see you later!
Dustin LeLeux
Son
