Stanley Ray LeLeux, 69, of Moss Bluff was reunited with the love of his life in eternity on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in his residence.

Mr. LeLeux was born on Dec. 6, 1950 in Welsh, La where he was a graduate of Welsh High School in 1968 and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He was the manager and familiar face at numerous restaurants in the lake area, most recently working at Southern Spice in Moss Bluff. He also held a salesman position at Bolton Ford for several years. Mr. LeLeux attended St. Theodore Catholic Church.

He was a one-of-a-kind man who was well liked and respected. Mr. LeLeux made sure that everyone in his presence was happy and had something to laugh about. He will be remembered for his wisdom and his sense of humor. Most important to him was the relationship he had and cherished with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Kris LeLeux (Julie) of Leesville, Dustin LeLeux (Lee) of Moss Bluff, and Dr. Micah LeLeux (Alicia) of Moss Bluff; siblings, Dennis LeLeux of Welsh, Patricia Armond (Don, Sr.) of Carencro, and Mona Peoples (Joe) of Welsh; grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, David (Rebecca), Ellie, Ryleigh, Cash, Caroline, Grayson, Emmy, Evan, Rand, Lauren, Kelly, and Ty; and great grandchildren, Easton, Mason, Drake, and Taytum.

He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Charlee Marie Lacour LeLeux and his parents, Mary and Tanis LeLeux.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in the Moss Bluff Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow in Bon Pasteur Cemetery in Welsh. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from noon until the start of the service.

