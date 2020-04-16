|
|
Starlet Ann Walls, 70, of Kirbyville, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born to her late parents, the Rev. Edgar Marcantel and Doris Marcantel Harrington on Feb. 28, 1950, in Alexandria, La. In her younger years, she volunteered her time with the Humane Society, and was fiercely competitive in Wahoo. Starlet always put out effort to entertain her grandchildren, and they fought over her deviled eggs. She loved gardening and wildlife, and would feed the birds. She never would allow her husband to shoot deer from the front yard, and he obliged. She was a firecracker and never hesitated to tell you what was on her mind. Starlet was a wonderful person and was loved by all.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas Walls; son, Shannon Doiron and wife Brittney of Carencro; daughter, Shelley Walters and husband Eric of Lumberton, Texas; one brother, Emmett Marcantel and wife Dee Dee of Hemphill, Texas; four grandchildren, Harley Martin and husband Jacob, Jordan Doiron, Morgan Doiron, Lily Walters; along with one great-granddaughter on the way, Margot Abigayle Martin.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Masonic Cemetery on Friday, April 17, 2020, with Bro. Eddie Hoosier officiating. Service entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
"There's no place like home" and "Forever and Always"
Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2020