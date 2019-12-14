Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefan Antoine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefan Sean Antoine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stefan Sean Antoine Obituary
Stefan 'Sean' Antoine, born in Venice, Calif., to Mary Slaughter Geyen (Antoine). He was a graduate of LaGrange High in Lake Charles and worked at All Star GMC in Sulphur, La.
Sean took pride in being a wonderful father and son. His passion besides fishing, was cooking for family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mary Slaughter Geyen; his father, Clifford Antoine; two sons, Jordan Antoine of San Diego, Calif., JaCory Jackson; one daughter, Makala Brown; two grandsons, Bryson and Broderick Woods, all of Lake Charles, La.; and a host aunts, uncles and cousins. One brother preceded him in death, Clifford J. Antoine.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be Farquhar Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stefan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -