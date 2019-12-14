|
Stefan 'Sean' Antoine, born in Venice, Calif., to Mary Slaughter Geyen (Antoine). He was a graduate of LaGrange High in Lake Charles and worked at All Star GMC in Sulphur, La.
Sean took pride in being a wonderful father and son. His passion besides fishing, was cooking for family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mary Slaughter Geyen; his father, Clifford Antoine; two sons, Jordan Antoine of San Diego, Calif., JaCory Jackson; one daughter, Makala Brown; two grandsons, Bryson and Broderick Woods, all of Lake Charles, La.; and a host aunts, uncles and cousins. One brother preceded him in death, Clifford J. Antoine.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be Farquhar Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 14, 2019