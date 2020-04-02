Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Stella Bunch Obituary
Stella Bunch, 93, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in a local care center.
She was born in Beaumont, Texas and was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. Stella was a charter member of Houston River Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for 4-5 year old children for over 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Earl Bunch, Jr. and wife, Patsy of Sulphur; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Bunch Sr; her son, Billy Bunch; her siblings, Ruby Pago, Agnes O'Blanc, Norma Fay Wildberger, Hilbert Deville, and Gilbert Deville; and a grandson, Earl Dwane Bunch.
A private family graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 3, in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Pastor Lonnie Gothrup will officiate. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2020
