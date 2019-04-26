Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Benniefiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Darlyne Benniefiel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stella Darlyne Benniefiel Obituary
Stella Darlyne Benniefiel, 71, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on April 22, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by those she loved most.
Darlyne was a very creative individual. She loved writing, poetry, singing, dancing and writing music. Mrs. Benniefiel sang back up on several occasions for Kenny Rogers. She possessed a very big heart and generous nature. She stood up for anyone she felt was aggrieved and was a known champion for their cause. Darlyne fought to provide the best she could for her children and loved them and her grandchildren immensely.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Harris; husband, Jack Benniefiel Sr.; daughter, JoReaux Pilkerton; grandson, Devin Guidry; and great-grandson, Wade Gaspard.
Mrs. Benniefiel leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Dana Watkins and husband Marshall of Lake Charles, La.; her husband's children, Jay Benniefiel, Jack Benniefiel Jr., and Joann Benniefiel and their children; grandchildren, Brooke Guidry, Marlana and Haley Oden; great-grandchildren, Devin, Grant and Avery; brother, Graham Harris; and son-in-law, John Pilkerton.
A gathering of friends will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home until time of service. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fontenot is to officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now