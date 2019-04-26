Stella Darlyne Benniefiel, 71, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on April 22, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by those she loved most.

Darlyne was a very creative individual. She loved writing, poetry, singing, dancing and writing music. Mrs. Benniefiel sang back up on several occasions for Kenny Rogers. She possessed a very big heart and generous nature. She stood up for anyone she felt was aggrieved and was a known champion for their cause. Darlyne fought to provide the best she could for her children and loved them and her grandchildren immensely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Harris; husband, Jack Benniefiel Sr.; daughter, JoReaux Pilkerton; grandson, Devin Guidry; and great-grandson, Wade Gaspard.

Mrs. Benniefiel leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Dana Watkins and husband Marshall of Lake Charles, La.; her husband's children, Jay Benniefiel, Jack Benniefiel Jr., and Joann Benniefiel and their children; grandchildren, Brooke Guidry, Marlana and Haley Oden; great-grandchildren, Devin, Grant and Avery; brother, Graham Harris; and son-in-law, John Pilkerton.

A gathering of friends will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home until time of service. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fontenot is to officiate.