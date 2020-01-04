|
Stella Mae (McGee) LeJeune, 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
She is survived by her four boys, Larwood Kinnison Jr.(Angela), Charles Kinnison (Eva), Timothy Kinnison (Belle) and John Kinnison (Lisa); grandchildren, Micah Pradia, Charlie Kinnison, Courtney Kinnison, and Taylor Kinnison; four great-grandchildren; brother, Charles McGee (Mickey); sister, Bonnie Lee Bertrand; and host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertie and Faye McGee; sister, Bobbie Ann Young; brother-in-law, Carl Bertrand; granddaughter, Linzi Koonce.
Her Memorial is to be determined.
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020