Stephanie Ann (Joubert) Simon, born Oct. 28, 1962, in Lafayette, daughter of the late Walter Joubert Jr. and Julia (Bellow) Joubert, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the age of 57.
Stephanie attended W. O. Boston and was a graduate of Lake Charles High and served in the U.S. Army for 8 years and the reserves for 10 years. Stephanie was an active member of the American Legion Post #401. She was a member of St. Peter Claver where she sang in the choir and served as a Housekeeper of the Lord. Stephanie was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking. She loved tending to her plants and animals.
Stephanie is survived by her children, Lacy Johnson (Erik B. Johnson Sr.), Julia Taylor (Dezric R. Williams), Kimberly Taylor (Cody J. Vital), Robin Taylor (John M. Faulk); siblings, Pamala Deruso (Earl), Walter Joubert III (Delores), Greer Joubert (Nina), Retell Joubert (Susan), Gary Joubert (Stephanie), Audrieun Joubert; 8 grandchildren; godmother, Bernita Joubert; godchildren, Ar'Janae Joubert and Gabriel Raymond; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, James Simon; sister, Gayla Joubert; godfather, Irvin Thibodeaux.
Visitation will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a rosary at 9:30 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Peter Claver Catholic Church of Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Father Pradeep Gali, HGN officiating. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Jan. 24, 2020