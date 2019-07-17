Stephanie Marie Williams, March 12, 1973, died July 9, 2019, in her residence, following a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer.

Born to Albert Lee Simien Sr. and Jo Ann Bushnell Simien, Stephanie was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She graduated from Washington Marion Magnet High School, she attended Grambling University, and McNeese State University. She was a Gaming Specialist for thirteen and a half years at L'Auberge Casino where she achieved many awards; she was loved by her peers and patrons. Stephanie was a loving daughter and a dedicated wife and mother. Stephanie was a protective grandmother, she enjoyed spending time entertaining her babies. Her smile would light up any room upon her entry, she never met a stranger. Stephanie was giving, helpful, and strong willed, she walked to the beat of her own music. Her favorite pastime was spent getting Starbucks, reading books and going to the movies. She was passionate about music, her favorite artist was Whitney Houston and her favorite movie was, "The Body Guard," and songs like, "I Will Always Love You," reminded us of her love for everyone.

Stephanie was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where she was baptized and served as a Junior Knights Daughter and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a Catechism teacher.

Those left to mourn her life and cherish her memory are her loving husband of 27 years, Gregory W. Williams; four sons, Damian J. Williams and wife MaKetia and Stephen G. Williams, all of Westlake, and Simien J. Williams and Brandon L. Williams, both of Lake Charles; her parents, Jo Ann and Albert Simien Sr.; one brother, Albert L. Simien Jr. and wife Nicole of Moss Bluff; two sisters, Pamela Hank and husband Carlos of Las Vegas, Nev., and Rosalyn Simien of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Adelyn Rose, Allyson Michelle, and Ayaan James Williams; godchildren, Jaylen Simien, Albert Lee Simien III, and Kaylee Hank; special aunt and uncle, Roy and Jean Bushnell; mother-in-law, Audrey Williams; and a host of beloved aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dallas J. Williams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Wayne LeBleu and Father Sam Orsot will be officiating. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday at Johnson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10 a.m.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved Stephanie to Heart of Hospice.

Memorial donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Research Hospital, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210. Published in American Press on July 17, 2019