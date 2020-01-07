Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Stephen Cheramie
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cheramie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Cheramie


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Cheramie Obituary
Stephen Cheramie, 60, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1959, in Cameron, La., to Tony and Eldie Cheramie.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was witty and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed working out, fishing, playing cards and video games, traveling and taking pictures and videos of family and friends.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Daleen Miller Cheramie; children, Jared "Wes" Cheramie and Stephanie Renee Cheramie; grandson, Lane Lewis Cheramie; siblings, Brent Cheramie, Myra Rutherford (Jerome), Toni Boudreaux (James), Theresa Miller, Angela Theriot (Donald); numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Jimmy Kelley, who was like a brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Kirk Fontenot will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the start of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -