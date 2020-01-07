|
|
Stephen Cheramie, 60, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1959, in Cameron, La., to Tony and Eldie Cheramie.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was witty and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed working out, fishing, playing cards and video games, traveling and taking pictures and videos of family and friends.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Daleen Miller Cheramie; children, Jared "Wes" Cheramie and Stephanie Renee Cheramie; grandson, Lane Lewis Cheramie; siblings, Brent Cheramie, Myra Rutherford (Jerome), Toni Boudreaux (James), Theresa Miller, Angela Theriot (Donald); numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Jimmy Kelley, who was like a brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Kirk Fontenot will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the start of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 7, 2020