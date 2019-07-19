Stephen Duane Bertram, a resident of Lake Charles, La., was born Aug. 30, 1964, in Flint, Mich., and passed away July 16, 2019, at the age of 54. At the age of 17 Steve moved to Sacramento, Calif., living there for 32 years. In 2013 he moved to DeQuincy, La., and later to Lake Charles. While living in Sacramento, he was an active member of the Rock Church. He was employed by UC Davis, Arthur Anderson and the Mattie Corporation. He later owned and operated a residential care facility in Elk Grove, Calif., for 8 years. After moving to Louisiana, he was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor.

Steve, affectionally called "Stevie" or "Stefano," will forever be remembered for his bright, smiling face. He is known by the love he shows for his wife and children. He was a man that loved God and instilled that love of God into his family and friends. He loved his church family at the Apostolic Temple and the Rev. Ricky Treece in Lake Charles.

Steve was known for his genius computer and cooking skills. He could also sing and play the piano.

We have lost a husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law and true friend, but God has gained a Saint.

Steve is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lauren Marcantel Bertram; daughter, Julian and sons, Alexander and Christopher. He is also survived by his parents, Robert "Bob" and JoAnn Bertram of Sacramento, Calif.; brother, Brent Bertram and wife Tabitha of Elk Grove, Calif.; and sister, Von de Leigh Wilbanks and husband the Rev. Jeremy Wilbanks of Cullman, Ala. He is also survived by his in-laws, Ronnie and Karen Marcantel of DeQuincy, La.; great-grandmother, Lois Alston of Lake Charles, La.; sisters-in- law, Kasha Irwin and husband Layton and Tara Dykes and husband Derrell of DeQuincy, La.; along with 11 nieces and nephews and a host of church family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orvis and Marie Bertram and Nettie Ballard.

Family will receive friends 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Apostolic Temple Pentecostal Church, 2711 West Prien Lake Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605. The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the church; Officiating will be Pastor Ricky Treece, the Rev. Jordan Anderson and the Rev. Nathaniel Wilson. Interment to follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park in DeQuincy, La. Published in American Press on July 19, 2019