Stephen Ronald Rothermel, was born Feb. 19, 1933, to John and Helen "Goldie" Rothermel in Peru, Ind., passed away in his residence after a long, courageous battle with cancer on March 10, 2019.

Stephen worked for Cities Service in sales for 25 years and after retiring went on to teach Math and English at Sowela Technical Institute. He served his country with honor and distinction in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1 in Lake Charles, La., where he served two terms as Post Commander. He attended St. Margaret's Church where he served faithfully since 1969. His many duties included hospital ministry, funeral minister, lector and many others as needed. Mr. Rothermel was also a lifetime member of St. Margaret's Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife and the mother of his children, Rhea Rothermel; six siblings, Richard Rothermel, Marjorie Hansen, John Rothermel, Mary Kathleen Rothermel, Veronica Parsons and Helen Marie Rothermel.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Martin Rothermel; one daughter, Lisa Fralick of Lake Charles, La.; three sons, Dr. Kurt Rothermel and his wife Sheila of Crowley, La., Dr. Peter Rothermel and his wife Ana of Lake Charles, La., and Karl Rothermel and his wife Angie of Frisco, Texas; stepchildren, Bobby James Fontenot, Patrick Martin Fontenot, Gene Roy Kuntz, and Mary Margaret Kuntz. He was PAW PAW to 19 grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of procession to the church. The American Legion Poppy Ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 2:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Saint Margaret's Catholic Church at 4 p.m. The Rev. Samuel Orsot is to officiate. Private burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to his precious friend, David Hunter, Christus St. Patrick's Hospice and the Oncology Departments of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital staff at MD Anderson.

All of his life he gave his time to his children, his family, his community his church, and he will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Saint Vincent De Paul Society at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary