Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Steve Broussard
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Welsh, LA
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Welsh, LA
Steve James Broussard


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steve James Broussard Obituary
Steve James Broussard, 83, died on March 4, 2019, at home in Welsh, La. Steve was the son of Lily Hardy Broussard and Septime Broussard, both of Breaux Bridge, La. Growing up in Breaux Bridge, he graduated from Breaux Bridge High School where he played football and baseball until an eye injury sidelined him. He attended ULL in Lafayette and School of Banking in Norman, Okla. Steve spent 50 years in the banking service at 1st National in Lafayette, American Bank in Lake Charles, Calcasieu Marine, in Lake Charles, Crowley State Bank and Farmers State Bank in Church Point,
Mr. Broussard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Meloncon; and sisters, Viva Periou and Velma Guidry.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ann Broussard; his daughter, Stephanie Landry (David); four stepchildren, Steve Monks (Debbie), Lisa Monks, Tommy Monks, Billy Monks (Robert); and grandsons, Michael Hebert (Megan), Jonathon Melancon (Kyndra), Courtland Monks, Luke and Dan Billeaudeaux, Mehgan Young (Daniel) and 9 great-grandchildren.
Trail riding, selling horses and mules, gossiping and having coffee with the guys at Cajun Tales was a special pass time. Steve served in the Army National Guard in the Special Forces having gone to jungle survival school in Panama and jump school at Ft. Benning, Ga., as well as other areas.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Welsh, La. A gathering of friends and family will be at 9 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Breaux Bridge, La., at a later date.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2019
