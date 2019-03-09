Steven Denton Peck, the man that changed my life and my family's life has gone to be at rest with his Lord. He was the one God sent to show us love, patience, and kindness as it really should be.

He was born to E.V. and Leroy Peck on Nov. 19, 1947, in Texas. He married Sandra Diane Parker Aug. 24, 1979, moved to Louisiana and fell in love with it, but that Texas drawl and walk never left. He became a Master Mason and found his passion and friendships he longed for. His accomplishments were many, Past Master of Magnolia Lodge #238 and Moss Bluff Lodge #462. He was Past District Grand Lecturer of the 10th Masonic District, and Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 10th Masonic District, 32* KCCH Scottish Rite, Valley of Lake Charles, Past Potentate of Habibi Shriners, and life member of Cabiri International Association of Past Potentates. He was also Past President of the Habibi Shrine Clown Unit, and member of the International Shrine Clown Association.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; one daughter, Misty Maas (Roger) of Jasper, Texas; a sister, Vickie Ulan Fruge (Rickey) of Sulphur; one brother, Thomas Peck (Lynda) of Kellyville, Okla.; grandchildren, Bruce Williams, Brittany Beaumont, Steven Cole, Tammie Williams, Shelby and Aimee Smith all of Texas; his special brother-in-law, and bestest friend George Parker; his loving nieces and nephews that he treated as his own and who they adored, Tiffanie Boudreaux of St. Martinville, Misty Parker of Moss Bluff, Daniel Parker of St. Martinville, Matthew Brown of Oklahoma and Michael Ulan of Sulphur. His great nieces and nephews who were his heart, Korie Boudreaux, Kalyb Boudreaux, Chase Boudreaux, Max Parker, Mazie Parker and Duke Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Pamela Peck Williams; brothers, Doyle, Charles and Rodney Peck; and one great niece, Lola Huval.

His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Old Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Sunday from noon until the start of the service.

Pallbearers will be the Habibi Shrine Clown Unit: Jim Golding, Jim Josker, Jeff Haley, Larry McCallister, Rocky Schexneider, Elmer Edwards, Kyle Holland, David Scritchfield, Doug Myers, Carl Webb, and David McCoy.

To my husband and best friend, I'm going to tell you what you would tell me, "Git-er-Done"... my Big Guy. Published in American Press on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary