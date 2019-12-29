|
|
Steven Jerry Iguess, 71, of New Iberia, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Iberia Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born to his late parents, Lloyd and Rena Mae Iguess on March 28, 1948 in Welsh. Before his illness, he was a Construction Manager for Willbros Construction out of Houston, TX. His favorite pastime was being a Pilot and flying with his best friends Raja Gharazeddine. He became a recent owner of his own aircraft. He was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints fan and spent a lot of his spare time watching football games.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Joylene Minton of Welsh; sons, Chad Iguess and wife Lisa of New Iberia, Dustin Iguess and fiancé Kendra of Welsh, Brandon Iguess and fiancé Jackie of Youngsville; three brothers, Carlos Iguess and wife Elva of Scott, Timmy Iguess of Lafayette, Kevin Iguess and wife Kammy of Welsh; one sister, Laurette Iguess of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Taylor Bridges, Kayla Iguess, Victoria Iguess, Quincey Iguess, Jack Iguess, Isabella Iguess; and two great grandchildren, Landon Olivier and Blakely Bridges.
Steven is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Iguess; and his two twin brothers, Trent Iguess and Troy Iguess.
Services will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:00pm, with Father Alan Trouille officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, with a Rosary led by the Catholic Daughters at 6:00pm. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 11:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonwelsh.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 30, 2019