|
|
Sue Jones was born in Welsh, La., in 1925 to Lloyd and Katherine Johnson. In high-school, under the coaching of her father, Lloyd Johnson, she was a three-time Louisiana state tennis champ, claiming first place in three categories- singles, doubles, and mixed doubles- all in the same year.
She had three professions in her lifetime. First, during World War II, soon after she became 18, she worked as a riveter on the wing-section for B24 bombers at Ford Motor Co. plant near Detroit, Mich., donning work clothes like Rosie the Riveter pictures. She worked 9 hours a day, 6 days a week and was proud of her contribution to the war effort.
After being in Michigan for less than a year, jobs became available at the petrochemical plants back home. She got a job in Lake Charles at Cities Service at the chemical lab testing viscosities- her second profession. She called herself the "viscosity queen." She met her husband through a friend in the lab who arranged a crabbing outing for the two to meet.
Her third and longest profession (27 years) was a teacher. She taught second grade for many years at Central, Hamilton Elementary, and Fairview Elementary- all in Lake Charles. She was much beloved by her students.
She was also an excellent cook as well as a good seamstress-sewing dresses for both young daughters. She always had a real love of gardening with a small garden on the side of the family's first house and then more expansive gardens with more variety at the second home.
Her role in later life evolved in that of care-giver in providing care for her mother-in-law, her mother, father and husband- all that spanning a 20+ year period.
She was very generous, supporting many causes. After retirement, she gave generously of her time by volunteering at Memorial Hospital as a Pink Lady.
The family is grateful to the staff at Villa Maria and Brookdale for their care ad attention to her in her later years of dementia.
Love of family marked her essence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Jones; father, Lloyd Johnson; mother, Katherine Johnson; sister Virginia Holiday; and brother, Lloyd Johnson Jr.
Those left to cherish her memories of her include daughters, Karen Boudier, Cheryl LeBlanc and husband Dr. Richard LeBlanc; grandchildren, Lisa Hindmon and husband Josh Hindmon, Cindy Chava and husband Dr. Pavan Chava and Richard LeBlanc Jr. PhD and wife Lindsay.
Helen will be laid to rest at Prien Memorial Gardens.
Published in American Press on Mar. 26, 2020