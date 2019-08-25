Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sundaram Swetharanyam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sundaram Swetharanyam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sundaram Swetharanyam Obituary
Sundaram Swetharanyam (a.k.a. SWETH to his friends and colleagues) passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at San Jose, Calif. He had lived in Lake Charles since 1968 and retired from McNeese State University. During his tenure at McNeese, Sweth held various positions as Professor of Computing Sciences, Director of Academic Computing and at the time of retirement as Manager, University Computing Services.
He leaves behind his wife, Lalitha Swetharanyam (who also retired from McNeese); and three brothers and a sister in India.
As per Sweth's wishes his body has been donated for medical research. Family may be contacted at 337-660-5498.
Published in American Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sundaram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.