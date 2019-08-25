|
Sundaram Swetharanyam (a.k.a. SWETH to his friends and colleagues) passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at San Jose, Calif. He had lived in Lake Charles since 1968 and retired from McNeese State University. During his tenure at McNeese, Sweth held various positions as Professor of Computing Sciences, Director of Academic Computing and at the time of retirement as Manager, University Computing Services.
He leaves behind his wife, Lalitha Swetharanyam (who also retired from McNeese); and three brothers and a sister in India.
As per Sweth's wishes his body has been donated for medical research. Family may be contacted at 337-660-5498.
Published in American Press on Aug. 25, 2019