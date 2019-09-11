|
|
Susan Ann Navarre, 71, of Sulphur passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and a graduate of Sulphur High School. Susan worked many years for Catherine Dupuis, CPA and retired from MMR.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Casey Navarre Fontenot and husband Steven of Sulphur; her two sons, Mickey Navarre and wife Dana of Sulphur and Corey Navarre and wife Melissa of Weatherford, Okla.; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Domingue, Carolyn Stogner and husband George, both of Sulphur, and Marilyn Domaingue of Florine, La.; brother, Robert Domaingue of Sulphur; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Dorothy Domaingue.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Edward Richard, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8 a.m. until time of leaving for the church.
Published in American Press on Sept. 11, 2019