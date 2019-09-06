Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Susan Ferris
Susan Kathleen (Duhon) Ferris


1942 - 2019
Susan Kathleen (Duhon) Ferris Obituary

On Thursday, Aug. 15, Susan Kathleen Duhon Ferris passed away at the age of 77. She was born in Welsh, La., on July 3, 1942. She spent most of her childhood in Jennings, before moving to Lake Charles as a young adult. She worked at Calcasieu Marine National Bank in Lake Charles during the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Susan was known for her witty sense of humor, sharp tongue, and eternal love of Johnny Mathis music. She loved gardening and spent lots of time taking care of her many plants, flowers and bird feeders.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bertha Henry Duhon and Earl J. Duhon; and her brother, Donald Henry Duhon.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Ferris; and cat, Charlie; her daughter, Aileen O'Neal Broussard and husband Joe; her sons, Keith O'Neal, Christopher O'Neal and Matthew O'Neal; 8 grandchildren, Sarah (Tommie) Waters, Jamie (Corey) Oltz, Cameron Broussard, Chloe O'Neal, Nicholas O'Neal, Kevin O'Neal, Samuel O'Neal and Hannah O'Neal; and her great-grandchildren, Ben Waters, Emily Waters, Cora Oltz and Adriana O'Neal. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Earl Duhon of Midland, Texas; her sister, Carol Duhon Mack of Jennings, La.; and many nieces and nephews.
In respect of her wishes, Susan will be cremated and a private family memorial will be held to honor and celebrate her life. Cremation has been entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, or the .
Published in American Press on Sept. 6, 2019
