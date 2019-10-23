|
|
Susan L. White, 73, of Lake Charles, passed away Oct. 20, 2019, at a local hospital, surrounded by her family.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Howard D. and Marion York.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her beloved husband of 54 years, William "Bill" White of Lake Charles; her daughter, Rebecca Shepherd Radig and husband Michael of Longville, La.; her son, Matthew W. White and wife Michelle Icklone of Lake Charles; and her granddaughter, Samantha Shepherd of Lake Charles, La.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Villas, 5100 Weaver Rd., in the clubhouse.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Oct. 23, 2019