|
|
Susan Ann LeBrun, 56, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Susan was an avid dog lover, especially Shelties, and enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church in Sulphur.
Survivors include her husband, Roger LeBrun; her son, David W. LeBrun; her sister, Margaret Nelson, all of Sulphur; her brother, Clarence Powell of Conroe, Texas; and her granddaughter, Emmalynn LeBrun.
A private memorial service will be held by her family.
Published in American Press on Oct. 9, 2019