Susan Mary (Delord) Hillebrandt
1933 - 2020
Susan Mary Delord Hillebrandt, born in New Orleans, on April 9, 1933, daughter of the late Omar and Thyria (Mascaro) Delord, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 87.
Susan was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and a member of the Catholic faith. She was employed as a secretary. After retirement, Susan enjoyed doing crafts, especially building dollhouses.
Susan is survived by her daughters, Linda Tims (Jack) and Jennifer Hillebrandt, both of Iowa; sisters, Bunny LeDoux (Richard) of Lake Charles, and Marie Delord Foreman (Don) of LeBleu Settlement; grandchildren, C. Alex Tims and Ranell Tims, both of Ragley; great-grandchildren, Lucy Starks, Callie Tims, Cassidy Tims, Cason Tims.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Hillebrandt; and sister, Sylvia Grosze Schroll.
As per her request, her cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Private graveside service will be held in Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. The family would like to thank Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Doctors and Staff, as well as the staff at Resthaven for the excellent care given to their mother.

Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2020.
