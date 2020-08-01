Susan Mary Delord Hillebrandt, born in New Orleans, on April 9, 1933, daughter of the late Omar and Thyria (Mascaro) Delord, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 87.

Susan was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and a member of the Catholic faith. She was employed as a secretary. After retirement, Susan enjoyed doing crafts, especially building dollhouses.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Linda Tims (Jack) and Jennifer Hillebrandt, both of Iowa; sisters, Bunny LeDoux (Richard) of Lake Charles, and Marie Delord Foreman (Don) of LeBleu Settlement; grandchildren, C. Alex Tims and Ranell Tims, both of Ragley; great-grandchildren, Lucy Starks, Callie Tims, Cassidy Tims, Cason Tims.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Hillebrandt; and sister, Sylvia Grosze Schroll.

As per her request, her cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Private graveside service will be held in Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. The family would like to thank Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Doctors and Staff, as well as the staff at Resthaven for the excellent care given to their mother.

