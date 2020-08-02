On March 13, 1957 God sent Charles and Marie Creasy a precious gift. They named her Susan Marie.

For all but two of the 63 years she was granted residence on this earth, she lived in Westlake, La. There she made many life-long friends whom she loved dearly. Before graduating from high school, she was voted most beautiful girl in Westlake by her soon-to-be-husband, Mike. She and Mike married in 1976, and spent 44 wonderful years together.

On May 22, 1980 God sent them a gift as well. Sue named her Laura Marie and she was Sue's pride and joy. Sue worked in various capacities for the Calcasieu Parish School Board for 34 years before retiring, and then at the Westlake Library for 10 years. She loved going to church and participated in as many activities as she could.

The Bible says tomorrow is promised to no one and that their days here are numbered. On July 31, 2020 God, this time, sent for Sue. Today she is reunited with her family and friends who have gone before her. She has met Jesus face to face and walked and talked with Him. She has seen the glory of heaven. Today she waited to be reunited with us who have chosen to make Jesus our Lord and Savior.

In addition to Mike and Laura, she leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Sally and husband Ken of Eloy, Arizona; mother-in-law and husband Marcelene (Marmie) and Wade Thornton; brother-in-law and wife, Pat and Lee Robinson; sister-in-law and husband, Lisa and Lorie Altazan of Baton Rouge, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews whom she loves dearly.

Due to COVID 19 concerns to all, only a family viewing at Johnson Funeral Home, followed by a private family graveside service will take place at this time, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Ethel Precht Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store