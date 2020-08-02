1/1
Susan Robinson
1957 - 2020
On March 13, 1957 God sent Charles and Marie Creasy a precious gift. They named her Susan Marie.
For all but two of the 63 years she was granted residence on this earth, she lived in Westlake, La. There she made many life-long friends whom she loved dearly. Before graduating from high school, she was voted most beautiful girl in Westlake by her soon-to-be-husband, Mike. She and Mike married in 1976, and spent 44 wonderful years together.
On May 22, 1980 God sent them a gift as well. Sue named her Laura Marie and she was Sue's pride and joy. Sue worked in various capacities for the Calcasieu Parish School Board for 34 years before retiring, and then at the Westlake Library for 10 years. She loved going to church and participated in as many activities as she could.
The Bible says tomorrow is promised to no one and that their days here are numbered. On July 31, 2020 God, this time, sent for Sue. Today she is reunited with her family and friends who have gone before her. She has met Jesus face to face and walked and talked with Him. She has seen the glory of heaven. Today she waited to be reunited with us who have chosen to make Jesus our Lord and Savior.
In addition to Mike and Laura, she leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Sally and husband Ken of Eloy, Arizona; mother-in-law and husband Marcelene (Marmie) and Wade Thornton; brother-in-law and wife, Pat and Lee Robinson; sister-in-law and husband, Lisa and Lorie Altazan of Baton Rouge, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews whom she loves dearly.
Due to COVID 19 concerns to all, only a family viewing at Johnson Funeral Home, followed by a private family graveside service will take place at this time, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Ethel Precht Foundation.

Published in American Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
23 entries
August 2, 2020
Our hearts are saddened by the passing of our precious sweet friend Sue She was so beautiful inside and out Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you, family and friends We know we will see her again❣
Love you,
Ken and Julia
Ken and Julia Anderson
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our years together at CRC were filled with laughter and great friendships. Sue provided fun stories about her family. Her love and devotion to Mike, Laura, and Sally, among others, were always part of her stories. Her pride for them was in her eyes and her voice. Thank you, Sue, for the wonderful memories. Prayers to her family.
Barb Hammer
Coworker
August 2, 2020
Mike ,so sorry for the loss of your sweet wife .praying for you and your family. May God give ya'll peace.
Vicki Wood Olivier
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Mike and Laura. Know you are in our prayers. We will always remember her as a soft spoken and kind hearted person. Sue was a real pursuer of peace. R.I.P. sweet friend! Soon and very soon we’ll see again!❤❤
Pastors John and Anne Bosman
Friend
August 2, 2020
Mike and Laura, I am so sorry. Sue was such a beautiful person. I pray God’s peace and comfort will surround you and hold you all the rest of your lives. He is faithful.
Susan Janies
Friend
August 2, 2020
Mike, So sorry to hear about your wife. I would see her around town she was always so sweet and gracious. It was such a pleasure to have little visits with her. She was so happy when you retired and you agreed to move to Lake Charles. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Sally Bertrand
Friend
August 2, 2020
Laura I am sorry for your loss. When I saw you Friday morning I didn’t realize her passing was so soon. My prayers are with you at the difficult time. Janice Redlich
Janice Redlich
Friend
August 2, 2020
So sad to read of her passing she was a very kind a gracious young lady. I pray for her family. Her Sister Sally and I graduated the same year and Susan was younger.
RODNEY BANKENS
Friend
August 2, 2020
Sue was a very kind and loving young lady who treated all with respect and dignity. She always had a kind word for every one on a daily basis. My deepest sympathy and condolences to her family.
GDAP ✝
Andy Ardoin
Friend
August 2, 2020
Sorry for y’all’s loss. Praying Gods peace to engulf y’all.
Bernice McCown
August 1, 2020
I am so grieved to hear of Sue’s passing. She was one of the most kind and giving people I’ve known and I was fortunate to call her friend. She will be missed but I am so grateful we will see each other again because of the hope we have in Jesus. Our prayers are with Mike, Laura and family. And all who were blessed to know Sue.
Teni Tillery
Friend
August 1, 2020
I knew Susan in High School. She was always so nice to all. I am so sorry for your loss. I know she will greatly missed by all.
Debbie Burleigh Rauser
Classmate
August 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Sue’s family.
Juaneil McCloud Strickland
Friend
August 1, 2020
Sweet Sue: To a very dear and old friend. You always had a smile and giving spirit. Such a great Christian witness to those who had the joy of knowing you. Heaven’s gain is our loss. But, we will all be together again someday. Thank you for being so special. Our prayers for your precious family. You will be missed.
Doug and Teresa Ellis Chance
Teresa Ellis Chance
Classmate
August 1, 2020
I worked with Sue in the Special Services Dept. She was such a sweet person. Her family and loved ones are in my prayers
Lisha Langston
August 1, 2020
Sue was such a sweet person I loved visiting with her. We were members of First Baptist Westlake together.
Shirley Fontenot
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
A lovely sweet lady with a beautiful smile. She always saved books that she knew I would like . Rest in peace
Betty Webb
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
Marla (Adams) Miller
Friend
August 1, 2020
So sad to hear of her passing. My family absolutely loved her. She treated my girls just like family. We are certainly going to miss her and miss seeing her at the library
Michael & Brittney Bergeron
Friend
August 1, 2020
I worked with Sue at the Westlake Public Library. Sue was a loving friend who saw only good things in everyone. Sue was a compassionate God loving friend. She touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Glenda O'Quinn
Friend
August 1, 2020
Sue and I worked together at Westlake Library. Along with being an excellent worker, she knew how to have fun and we shared many, many laughs at work. Sue was one of the most loving people I've ever met and she never met a stranger. Her faith was well known and she was a prayer warrior. I'm so glad I knew her, even for just a few short years; my life is richer for it. I'm praying for comfort and blessings for Mike and Laura.
Susie Scalia
Friend
August 1, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Sue's home going,prayers for the family.
Paula LeJeune
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family of Susan Robinson. May the God of comfort give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
