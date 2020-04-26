|
Suzanne "Suzy" Bouis Heck, 72, of Lake Charles passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Suzy was born in New Orleans, LA on Oct. 9, 1947 to Col. Pierre J. and Catherine O'Hara Bouis. She attended St. Dominic School and Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans, Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and Richland College in Dallas, Texas.
Suzy was a gymnast, scuba diver, race car driver, sailor, hot air balloonist and Ultra Lite pilot.
She and her husband moved to Dallas in 1969, where she was the Managing Director of a foreign owned Oil and Gas Conglomerate, with her Holding Company in She moved to Lake Charles in 1986 and was on the 1988-89 cover of the Bell South Yellow Pages Directory. She was employed by Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for seventeen years as Research Director. Suzy was also a Reserve Deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sherriff's Office for 11 years and was a founding member of the Mounted Division.
When she moved to Lake Charles, Suzy started Heckhaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. She carried both Federal and State Permits for Rehab, Possession and Education of the Wildlife in Louisiana. She was often seen at schools, civic organizations and city and state functions with some of the wild animals, leading speeches and seminars about the care and ecology of Louisiana Wildlife.
Suzy's greatest regret was that she abided by the rules and to the whim of one in power. In doing so, she missed many opportunities to give the Community of SWLA the pleasure to see the beauty and regal strength of her Golden Eagle, Sieu-Sieu, and to tell that by observing all the creatures sharing our planet, that man needs them to survive. Not the other way around.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Pierre J. Bouis, M.D.; sister-in-law, Janice Akin Bouis and many of her beloved pets.
She leaves to cherish her memory, nephew, Kevin E. Bouis and wife Brooke and their children, Bode and Katie, all of St. Petersburg, Fl and nephew, Pierre J. Bouis and wife Ruthy and their daughter, Isabella, all of Tampa, Fl.
In respect of her wishes, her memorial will be a private family gathering.
Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2020