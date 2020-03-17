Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Suzanne Perry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church

Suzanne Millet "Sue" Perry


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Millet "Sue" Perry Obituary
On March 15, 2020, the life of Sue Millet Perry ended on this earth and her first day in heaven began. According to an article in the Lake Charles American Press in June of 1943, Sue, a blue-eyed baby girl was born on late Friday afternoon, June 18, 1943, at about 6 o'clock to Professor and Mrs. Donald J. Millet Sr. She grew up in Lake Charles and attended LaGrange High School, graduating with honors in 1961. Sue attended McNeese and graduated with a BS in Chemistry and a minor in mathematics, a subject in which she excelled all her life. Although she never considered herself a teacher, Sue tutored many children of friends in math and algebra classes in high school, for which they were all grateful. After graduating from McNeese in 1965, she worked in the laboratory at PPG Industries, Inc. and "retired" after about two years when she became pregnant with the first of her three children. After leaving PPG, she then embraced the life for which she believed she was truly destined – motherhood and, later on, grandmotherhood.
Sue loved her family, her animals, her sewing and her gardening. She was a seamstress who strove for perfection in all her work and lovingly crafted hundreds of little girl's dresses. Sue loved beautiful fabric, especially if it was on sale! She combined her love of fabric with her sewing skills and created beautiful things for her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her "babies" and received a special joy from seeing them wear the clothes she made for them. She spent most of the last days of her life pouring through all of the pictures of her children, grandchildren and grandnieces.
Sue also found great pleasure in gardening and watching her beautiful flowers come to life. She had a knack for growing a variety of amazing flowers, but her favorites were roses and hydrangeas. After her three-year battle with cancer, Sue wished only to go home for a while. With God's help, she was able to come home one more time and spent hours sitting outside enjoying her garden of flowers one last time.
Sue's favorite vacation spot was the beach. She loved spending evenings reading and listening to the waves crashing on the beach. She happily rented a beach house on Galveston Island or Orange Beach for the whole family to come together. These vacations provided many precious memories for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Donald J. Millet Sr. and Doris Talbot Millet; and granddaughter, Avery Catherine Klein.
Left to celebrate her life is her husband of nearly 54 years, Gerald L. Perry; their three children, Laurie Perry Klein (Richard) of Sugar Land, Texas, Craig Eric Perry (Lisa) of Friendswood, Texas, and Jill Elizabeth Vontur (Steve) of Manvel, Texas; brothers, Donald Millet Jr., John Millet and Robert Millet. Sue has eight grandchildren who knew her lovingly as Nonnie, Gran, or Grandma – Savannah Perry, Jacob Klein, Kennedi Vontur, Vivian Perry, Keagan Vontur, Addison Klein, Caden Klein, and Kallie Vontur. All were the light of her life.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to M.D. Anderson Hospital or to .
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Harbor Hospice.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -