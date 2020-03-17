|
On March 15, 2020, the life of Sue Millet Perry ended on this earth and her first day in heaven began. According to an article in the Lake Charles American Press in June of 1943, Sue, a blue-eyed baby girl was born on late Friday afternoon, June 18, 1943, at about 6 o'clock to Professor and Mrs. Donald J. Millet Sr. She grew up in Lake Charles and attended LaGrange High School, graduating with honors in 1961. Sue attended McNeese and graduated with a BS in Chemistry and a minor in mathematics, a subject in which she excelled all her life. Although she never considered herself a teacher, Sue tutored many children of friends in math and algebra classes in high school, for which they were all grateful. After graduating from McNeese in 1965, she worked in the laboratory at PPG Industries, Inc. and "retired" after about two years when she became pregnant with the first of her three children. After leaving PPG, she then embraced the life for which she believed she was truly destined – motherhood and, later on, grandmotherhood.
Sue loved her family, her animals, her sewing and her gardening. She was a seamstress who strove for perfection in all her work and lovingly crafted hundreds of little girl's dresses. Sue loved beautiful fabric, especially if it was on sale! She combined her love of fabric with her sewing skills and created beautiful things for her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her "babies" and received a special joy from seeing them wear the clothes she made for them. She spent most of the last days of her life pouring through all of the pictures of her children, grandchildren and grandnieces.
Sue also found great pleasure in gardening and watching her beautiful flowers come to life. She had a knack for growing a variety of amazing flowers, but her favorites were roses and hydrangeas. After her three-year battle with cancer, Sue wished only to go home for a while. With God's help, she was able to come home one more time and spent hours sitting outside enjoying her garden of flowers one last time.
Sue's favorite vacation spot was the beach. She loved spending evenings reading and listening to the waves crashing on the beach. She happily rented a beach house on Galveston Island or Orange Beach for the whole family to come together. These vacations provided many precious memories for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Donald J. Millet Sr. and Doris Talbot Millet; and granddaughter, Avery Catherine Klein.
Left to celebrate her life is her husband of nearly 54 years, Gerald L. Perry; their three children, Laurie Perry Klein (Richard) of Sugar Land, Texas, Craig Eric Perry (Lisa) of Friendswood, Texas, and Jill Elizabeth Vontur (Steve) of Manvel, Texas; brothers, Donald Millet Jr., John Millet and Robert Millet. Sue has eight grandchildren who knew her lovingly as Nonnie, Gran, or Grandma – Savannah Perry, Jacob Klein, Kennedi Vontur, Vivian Perry, Keagan Vontur, Addison Klein, Caden Klein, and Kallie Vontur. All were the light of her life.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to M.D. Anderson Hospital or to .
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Harbor Hospice.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020