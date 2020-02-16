|
|
Sylvia Goodwin was born to Willis "Eluse" and Evia Nero Goodwin, Sr. on Aug. 13, 1934, in Church Point, La. She was the oldest of twelve children. In 1960, Sylvia and her two girls moved to Lake Charles, La. She was a long time member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She departed this life on Feb. 8, 2020 at the age of 85.
She worked in the housekeeping department at the Downtowner Hotel, Players Hotel and Harrah's Hotel in Lake Charles, Louisiana for 28 years total and Joe Brown Janitorial Services. She worked hard and did not mind helping others.
Sylvia loved to hear God's words from the Bible, praying the rosary, cooking and baking (in her younger years). Her daughters were her prize possessions along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed the company of her siblings, cousins, and friends. She loved to make people laugh and made people feel comfortable in her presence.
Cherishing Sylvia's memories are her two daughters, Brenda Garrick and Linda Garrick-Jones and her husband, Harold Jones, Sr., two grandchildren, Harold Jones, Jr. and Monique Jones (Joseph Alfred), three great grandchildren, Jayden, Crista Bella and Cameron Jones. Her siblings, Clara Goodwin, Norman Goodwin, Willis Goodwin, Jr. and his wife, Catherine; Paul Goodwin and his wife, Agnes, and James Thomas Goodwin, Sr. all of Lake Charles Louisiana, sister-in-law, Eva Garrick of Church Point, Louisiana, godchildren, Patricia Como of Port Arthur, Texas and Carlton Newsome, Hollywood, California, and a host of very special family, nieces, nephews and friends.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents: Willis "Eluse" and Evia Nero Goodwin, Sr., granddaughter: ShaCrista Nicole Jones, siblings, Carlton, Martin, Peter and Mary Goodwin, Mildred Goodwin-Leday and Anne Goodwin-Larden (Anthony Larden), her sister-in-law, Joyce Goodwin, godparents, Nolia Gallien and Theogene Nero, Jr. and former husband, Mitchell Garrick.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Rosary at 9:30 a.m., at King's Funeral Home 1611 Gerstner Memorial (Hwy. 14), Lake Charles, La 70601. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2031 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601. Reverend Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Burial will follow at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 16, 2020