Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Sylvia Mae (Hare) Powers Obituary
Sylvia Mae (Hare) Powers, 100, of Merryville, La., passed from this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Don Powers and Elaine of Junction, La.; daughters, June Smith and Leslie of Junction, La., and Gay Lambert and "Dog" of Junction, La.; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Vernon Powers; daughter, Judy Watson; parents, Alfred and Laura Hare; brothers, Bernard, Harlin, Warren, and Lawrence Hare; sisters, Mattie Morrison, Alice Dickerson, Audrey Cole and Alma Hare.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church in Merryville, La. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, also at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church. The Rev. Chad Boone and the Rev. Jim Miers will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Thomas Watson, David Smith, Derek Smith, Aaron Powers, Bubba Cantrell and Harmon Lambert. Burial will follow at Cannon Cemetery in Merryville, La.
Published in American Press on Apr. 27, 2019
