Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Sylvia Marie Doucet


1920 - 2019
Sylvia Marie Doucet Obituary
Sylvia Marie Doucet, 98, passed away on May 28, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital.
Mom never met a stranger. Once she met you, she loved you and you loved her. She had the ability to listen, with interest to everything said to her and the empathy to follow through with everyone's concern. She was truly our family matriarch but that included non-family members as well.
Born Aug. 22, 1920, in Scott, La., oldest of 7 children of Edmar and Gabrielle Broussard Viator. She became a mother to her siblings at the tender age of 12 years when her own mother passed away. It has become a lifelong labor of love for her.
Mom was a devout Catholic and belonged to St. Margaret Catholic Church since moving to Lake Charles in 1947 with her husband and 2 children. She belonged to the Altar Society and loved collecting rosaries. She always started her morning with a rosary and usually said it 3 or 4 times a day. She had a deep religious conviction and always prayed for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a dinner on the stove ready to feed whomever stopped by and always had a sheet cake or chocolate chips cookies for birthdays or, just because. She had a deep religious conviction and always prayed for everyone.
She had a passion for sewing and gardening. Both she did with love which was sewn in every stitch and planted with every flower. We always said she could grow anything with love and that love continues to grow. If you remember one thing about this women, it's that she had a heart that grew everyday with more love to give than she knew what to do with. One thing we know for sure, she's not done yet.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, Dr. Arthur Primeaux, Dr. Eric Wolf, Dr. Luke Williams, Dr. Timothy Best, Dr. Keith Lechtenberg, staff of Christus St. Patrick Hospital ICU, CCU and 5th floor.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Doucet of Vidor, Texas, Robert Doucet (Sharon) of Harlingen, Texas, Mark Doucet of Carlyss, La.; daughter, Sandy Janca (Greg) of Lake Charles, La.; brother, Ray Viator (Lessilynn) of Church Point, La.; 12 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, S. Anthony Doucet; her parents; her children, Gordon Michael Doucet and Mary Jeanette Watson; siblings, John Viator, Percy Viator, Clarence Viator, Helen Dewitt, Verna Hebert and Elma Relle Viator.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and resume Friday at 8 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Catholic Church. The Rev. Sam Orsot will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in American Press on May 29, 2019
