Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Sylvia Elender
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church
Sylvia Marie (Broussard) Elender


Sylvia Marie (Broussard) Elender Obituary
Sylvia Marie Broussard Elender, 90, of Lake Charles, died in her residence at the Veranda on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Sylvia was born on Nov. 23, 1928, in Breaux Bridge, La., to Lee Robert Broussard and Candide Rees Broussard. She completed her B.S. degree in 1949 at Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now ULL) in Lafayette, La., and her graduate studies at McNeese State University in Lake Charles. She spent her successful career as a teacher of Business Education at Lake Charles High School from 1949 – 1954 and from 1964 – 1982.
Sylvia was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Lake Charles, a member of the Planters League Garden Club, a volunteer for the Red Cross, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and the Altar Society at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She was a faithful member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for over 65 years and more recently St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, David Elender (Joyce) of Nederland, Texas, Mark Elender (Karen) of Florence, S.C., Susan Elender Sullivan (Charles) of Lake Charles, and Catherine Elender Wilson (William) of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristen Turpen (Brian), Michael Elender (Chrissi), Amanda Gurski (Paul), and Brian Elender (April), Charles Sullivan Jr, (Justin), Andrew Sullivan, William Wilson and Rees Wilson; step-grandchild, Kelly Long (Armistead) and six great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; a brother; and her beloved husband of 48 years, Alford "Bud" Elender.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church celebrated by Monsignor Jace Eskind on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will precede the Mass from 9:30 – 11 a.m. in the church.
Her family would like to thank Tresa Leger and her group of dedicated, loving and compassionate caregivers for helping Sylvia maintain her dignity and independence. In addition, they would like to thank Katherine Devillier and Heart of Hospice for the love and support of Sylvia and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, or a .
Published in American Press on May 10, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
