Sylvia Marie Thibodeaux, 81, a resident of Lake Charles, La passed from this life on July 7, 2020 in a local hospital.

Sylvia was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She had a very strong work ethic and was known for walking to work daily. Sylvia was an avid reader and loved completing cross word puzzles.

Mrs. Thibodeaux is preceded in death by her parents, Duclide and Villa Klumpp Veronie; daughter, Janet Louise Leonard; brothers, Herman Veronie and Donald Veronie.

Sylvia leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children; Kathie Veillon and husband Paul, Debra Woodruff and Husband Woody, Mona Ann Daigle and husband Poochie Smith, Susan Chaline and husband Michael, Timothy Daigle, and Mark Daigle, eleven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; brother, Alcede Veronie and wife Joyce, and sister, Mary Ethel Reed.

Visitation will begin on 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Cremation will follow the service.

