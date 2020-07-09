1/1
Sylvia Marie Thibodeaux
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Marie Thibodeaux, 81, a resident of Lake Charles, La passed from this life on July 7, 2020 in a local hospital.
Sylvia was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She had a very strong work ethic and was known for walking to work daily. Sylvia was an avid reader and loved completing cross word puzzles.
Mrs. Thibodeaux is preceded in death by her parents, Duclide and Villa Klumpp Veronie; daughter, Janet Louise Leonard; brothers, Herman Veronie and Donald Veronie.
Sylvia leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children; Kathie Veillon and husband Paul, Debra Woodruff and Husband Woody, Mona Ann Daigle and husband Poochie Smith, Susan Chaline and husband Michael, Timothy Daigle, and Mark Daigle, eleven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; brother, Alcede Veronie and wife Joyce, and sister, Mary Ethel Reed.
Visitation will begin on 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Cremation will follow the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 AM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved