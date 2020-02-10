|
Tabitha Brooke Rider, 32, of Lake Charles entered into Heaven Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from the comfort of her home.
Tabitha Rider was born in Kinder, LA and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She was a graduate of Barbe High School where she was a talented performer for the Band of Blue Color Guard. She served as Captain her Junior and Senior year and went on to be an instructor for the Color Guard a few years following graduation. She continued her education at Northwestern State University where she pledged and was initiated into Phi MU Sorority and later studied at McNeese State University. She worked eight years as Office Coordinator in the Radiology Department of Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital. Tabitha enjoyed exercise and being a personal trainer. She loved to be active and was always ready to go out and experience new things. She had big plans for her future. Tabitha had a great love of life, family and her favorite holiday, Christmas. She will be most remembered for her optimism, bright spirit and smile that lit up any room she entered.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her father, Scott Rider and "bonus" mother, Carlyn Rider of Lake Charles; brother, Lance Rider and wife Penelope of Nacogdoches, Texas and their daughter, Norah Rider; sister, Tana Rider of Lake Charles; maternal grandmother, Lois Badeaux of Port Arthur, Texas; "bonus" sisters, Cecilia Bergstedt and Layna Bergstedt; "bonus" brother, Everett Bergstedt; beloved boyfriend, Matt Felder of Boston, Ma and her precious fur baby, Jenna.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shannon Badeaux Rider; paternal grandparents, Berchman "Blanc" and Janette Rider; and maternal grandfather, Floyd Badeaux.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Scotty Poole will officiate. Visitation Monday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation Tuesday will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Interment in Oaklin Springs Cemetery in Oberlin will be at a later date.
Family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Tabitha's caregivers and friends of Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and Heart of Hospice for their excellence in care and kindness.
Published in American Press on Feb. 10, 2020