Tadda Addison Sonnier, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home. She was a native of Lake Charles and a graduate of LaGrange High School. She was also a member of East Ridge Baptist Church. Tadda had many great attributes. She was an amazing mother and loved spending quality time with her family. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and never met a stranger. Tadda lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures while spending time with people and traveling. She was deeply involved in her church and made several Mission trips to Central American countries. She will be remembered for her loving sprit and beautiful uplifting smile.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 53+ years, James (Jim) Sonnier; her son, Clay Sonnier and wife Tisha of Ruston, La.; her grandchildren, Keirstyn Sonnier, Rocky Sonnier and Kolby Sonnier of Ruston, La.; her brother, Leroy Harvey Addison Jr. of Waverly Hall, Ga.; and her sisters Annetta Scantlin, also of Waverly Hall, Ga., Loyce Stroud of Colorado Springs, Colo., Phyllis Tramonte of Lake Charles, La., and Karen Milner of Longville, La. She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy H. Addison, Sr of Lake Charles, La.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Tadda touched are invited to East Ridge Baptist Church, 5400 Highway 397, Lake Charles, LA, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, for a church service. The Rev. Alan Weishampel will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to in her name. Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary