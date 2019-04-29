Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Elaine Johnson


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tammy Elaine Johnson Obituary
KINDER - Tammy Elaine Johnson, 58, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a resident of Kinder. Tammy enjoyed riding motorcycles, listening to live music and Mardi Gras. She loved spending time with her family. Tammy was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by many.
Tammy is survived by her children, Jerimiah Johnson and wife Rose of Orange, Texas, Jerica Skylar Johnson and fiancé Richie of Kyle, Texas, and Chez Johnson of Kinder; six siblings, Linda Richey and husband Faylin of Tioga, Harlin Breaux and wife Roxanne of Holiday Island, Ark., Mike Breaux and wife Jackie of Fenton, Tommy Armstrong and companion Theresa Lovejoy of Kinder, Brenda Bankster and husband Jim of LeBlanc, and Nelda Conkle of Austin, Texas; and six grandchildren, Payton Johnson, Zaylin Johnson, Zaron Johnson, Taylor McKay, Trent Garza and Emily Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Evelyn Armstrong, and her brother, Curtis Armstrong.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.
Published in American Press on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now