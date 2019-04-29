KINDER - Tammy Elaine Johnson, 58, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a resident of Kinder. Tammy enjoyed riding motorcycles, listening to live music and Mardi Gras. She loved spending time with her family. Tammy was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by many.

Tammy is survived by her children, Jerimiah Johnson and wife Rose of Orange, Texas, Jerica Skylar Johnson and fiancé Richie of Kyle, Texas, and Chez Johnson of Kinder; six siblings, Linda Richey and husband Faylin of Tioga, Harlin Breaux and wife Roxanne of Holiday Island, Ark., Mike Breaux and wife Jackie of Fenton, Tommy Armstrong and companion Theresa Lovejoy of Kinder, Brenda Bankster and husband Jim of LeBlanc, and Nelda Conkle of Austin, Texas; and six grandchildren, Payton Johnson, Zaylin Johnson, Zaron Johnson, Taylor McKay, Trent Garza and Emily Phillips.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Evelyn Armstrong, and her brother, Curtis Armstrong.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.